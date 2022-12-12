ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police arrested a Georgia man accused of violently beating and robbing another man Friday in Asheville.

Asheville Police said the robbery happened shortly before 4:20 p.m. on December 9 on Kenilworth Road.

Officers said they arrived to find a man who had been robbed, beaten with a blunt object, and partially scalped.

Police said a stolen vehicle from an unrelated burglary was recovered and they identified 21-year-old Leyton James Lanier as the suspect in both crimes.

Investigators said they searched a home on Delano Road and took Lanier into custody. Inside the home, police said they found evidence linking him to a November burglary.

Lanier faces numerous charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, first degree burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of larceny, two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and felony larceny of a motor vehicle among others.

Lanier is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $290,000 bond.