STEPHENS COUNTY, G.A. (WSPA) – A Georgia man has been arrested following a stabbing that injured one person and killed another.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Christopher Vaughn has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and the murder of 63-year-old William Vaughn.

Officials responded to Bart Holcomb Road before 8 a.m. Thursday after the stabbing had been reported in Toccoa. Investigators said deputies responded to a verbal domestic call at the same home two hours prior to the incident.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene and found William Vaughn inside his home deceased. Authorities searched the residence and found the suspect, Christopher Vaughn, locked inside a room.

After leaving the scene, law enforcement found another victim at a nearby home. She was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Her current condition is unknown at this time.

Christopher Vaughn was apprehended and taken to the Stephens County Jail.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.