Georgia man charged with soliciting a child in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man was arrested and charged with soliciting a minor for sex in Henderson County.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said their ‘Internet Crimes Against Children’ team had been investigating 28-year-old Stephen William Wargo of Dallas, Georgia for soliciting a child through the internet to meet for sex.

Detectives arrested Wargo Saturday morning after he drove to a pre-arranged location in Henderson County to meet the child, the sheriff’s office said.

Wargo was charged with one felony count of ‘Solicitation of a Child by Computer or Certain other Electronic Devices to Commit an Unlawful Sex Act’ as well as one felony count of ‘Obscene Literature and Exhibitions.’

Wargo is currently being held at the Henderson County Jail with a $175,000 bond.