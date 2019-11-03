Georgia man dies after crash on I-85 in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A single-car crash along Interstate 85 in Oconee County killed a Georgia man, early Sunday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just after 2:00am at mile marker two on I-85.

Troopers say a Chrysler 300 ran off the right side of the road before hitting a sign and an embankment. The driver was then thrown from the vehicle when it overturned.

The Oconee County Coroner identified the driver as 33-year-old Paul Edward Knox of Lavonia.

Troopers say Knox was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and died at the scene of the wreck.

