OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Georgia man died Friday when his pickup truck overturned along Long Creek Highway in Oconee County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pickup truck was headed eastbound on Long Creek Highway (US-76) around 4:40 p.m. when it ran off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.

The driver of the pickup truck died from his injuries at the scene.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 39-year-old Alexander Gardner of Clayton, Georgia.

His death was ruled accidental, the coroner said.