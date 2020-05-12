Georgia man killed in crash on US-76 in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Georgia man has died after a crash along US-76 in Oconee County Monday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:00pm on US-76 (Long Creek Highway) near Laurel Creek Road.

Troopers said a pickup truck was headed east when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail, and overturned.

The driver of the truck, a 62-year-old man from Fannin County, Georgia, died at the scene.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the victim’s identity will not be released until his family is located and notified.