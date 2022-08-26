SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A Georgia man won a $300,000 scratch-off lottery prize while visiting friends in the Upstate.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg.

The winner told the lottery he stopped by the store for a bottle of water and a $10 scratch-off ticket. He realized he won after he scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.

“I freaked out,” he said. “I ran back in the store and gave the clerk a hug.”

The Georgia man said his first purchase was a new car he’ll be driving on his next trip to South Carolina.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “I’ll definitely visit South Carolina more.”

The winner overcame odds of 1 in 1,000,000 to leave two top prizes of $300,000 remaining in the Retro Riches ticket.