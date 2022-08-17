LAVONIA, GA (WSPA) – A woman working as the commander of a Georgia VFW post was arrested after investigators said she falsified documents while pretending to be a veteran.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 31-year-old Gabrielle Beutler of Bowersville has been charged with two counts of distributing false IDs, two counts of misrepresentation of veteran status, and forgery.

The GBI said that police in Lavonia requested on August 11 that they investigate suspected criminal misconduct by Beutler.

Investigators said that Beutler represented herself as a veteran and altered a U.S. Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty form which she presented to the VFW for association and promotion.

Beutler is also accused of using false identification documents to get Purple Heart license plates for her vehicles, according to the GBI.

Beutler was arrested without incident at the Lavonia VFW post.