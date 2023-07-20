Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – The Get Outside Tour is coming through Spartanburg.

Formerly Backpacker magazine’s Get Out More Tour, guests can hang out with The Local Hiker crew and Outside Magazine pros!

There will be gear demos, skill clinics, giveaways, and a hike with all of us!

Let’s get together and get outside!

The tour brings gear giveaways, skills clinics, guided adventures, iconic speakers and the chance to support good causes.

There is an urban hike at the new River Birch Trail in Spartanburg at 10 a.m. The hike is a small urban trail accessible to everyone.

There will be a skills clinic and presentation at 6 p.m. where you can bring your camping chairs to the store and enjoy a beer at the Hiker Hub.

Visit thelocalhiker.com for more information.