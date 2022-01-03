Girl Scouts begin cookie sales with new cookie, opportunities to support troops

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Girl Scouts Mountains to Midlands have started a new cookie season with a new cookie and opportunities to support girl scout troops.

The Girl Scouts are now selling the new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite.

Adventurefuls joins the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout Cookies including favorites like Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Peanut Butter Patties®.

To order cookies from the Mountains to Midlands troop, click here or order directly from a girl scout in your area.

https://www.gssc-mm.org/

Here are some important dates to remember:

Beginning February 7, 2022: Deliveries on pre-orders

February 11-March 6, 2022: Booth sales