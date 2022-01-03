Girl Scouts begin cookie sales with new cookie, opportunities to support troops

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Girl Scouts Mountains to Midlands have started a new cookie season with a new cookie and opportunities to support girl scout troops.

The Girl Scouts are now selling the new Adventurefuls, an indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, and an incredible taste of adventure in every bite.

Adventurefuls joins the whole portfolio of iconic Girl Scout Cookies including favorites like Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, and Peanut Butter Patties®.

To order cookies from the Mountains to Midlands troop, click here or order directly from a girl scout in your area.

https://www.gssc-mm.org/

Here are some important dates to remember:
Beginning February 7, 2022: Deliveries on pre-orders
February 11-March 6, 2022: Booth sales

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store