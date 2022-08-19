Raspberry Rally Cookie with Bite Taken Out and Crumbs (Credit: Girl Scouts of South Carolina – Mountains to Midlands)

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Girl Scouts of South Carolina – Mountains to Midlands (GSSC) say they are excited to have a new “online exclusive” flavor joining their lineup for the 2023 cookie selling season.

Raspberry Rally is the name of the new cookie flavor says GSSC, sharing similarities to its thin, crispy, and chocolate-covered “Sister” the Thin Mint.

The GSSC says the cookie is the first in the lineup to be exclusively offered online, saying the purpose of the “online only” sales are to “enhance girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.”

GSSC say they will offer Raspberry Rally cookies, alongside other flavors, next cookie season beginning January 2, 2023.