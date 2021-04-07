Girl Scouts to ‘Sweet Weekend’ fundraiser April 8-10

CLEMSON, S.C (WSPA) – The Girl Scouts Mountain to Midlands is encouraging you to support the Girl Scouts and local troops by baking with cookies this weekend.

Tickets are available for this online event April 8, 9 and 10. You can do it alone or bring your quarantine crew to watch chefs bake recipes with Girl Scout cookies.

Jeff Bennett, also known as the Poundcake Man, has a store in Clemson. He said he will be baking a Thin Mint pound cake.

When you buy a ticket to participate, you’ll receive girl scout cookies, recipes, and plenty of Girl Scout swag, such as a wisk, apron and more (depending on the level of participation you purchase).

Tickets start at $30. Click here for more information.