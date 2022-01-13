Girls on the Run Upstate looks to empower, inspire young girls

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A national nonprofit, Girls on the Run, is looking for hundreds more girls and dozens more coaches to participate in their eight week program.

This program will meet twice a week for eight weeks to teach young girls how to better make decisions, learn confidence and healthy habits by running and playing active games in an outdoor setting.

This program also teaches a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness by training for and completing a 5K.

If you know someone who would like to participate or volunteer, sign up by Feb. 14.

