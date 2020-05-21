GirlUp nonprofit prepares high schools girls for future

Planning for the future isn’t an easy task, especially in a pandemic.



A local nonprofit, GirlUp Greenville, is trying to lift off some of that burden for high school girls.

GirlUp was created by Kim Mogan, a Greenville native that saw the obstacles disadvantaged high school girls faced when trying to reach their goals.



The purpose of GirlUp is to enrich and empower these young women with resources like financial advising, cooking and exercise classes, and an after school service.



Just like so many other nonprofits, they’ve felt the impact of the pandemic, but they haven’t let up on prepping young women for their future.



“We’ve definitely come together and even today we’re going to work through some financial stuff with one of our seniors,” Kim Mogan said. “It’s really great and exciting to get into college, but still there’s all these next steps to kind of sort through and figure out as you plan for the future.”​



Mogan runs the mentorship program but can’t do it alone. Connecting with local businesses helps these women become more successful by building a network and gaining valuable experience.

If you or your business are interested in getting involved, follow the link.