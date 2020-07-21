GLA Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap book sale now online

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA)- The Greenville Literacy Association is holding their Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale online this year.

Typically the sale is at Mcalister Square each year an on one weekend but this year the sale is being held online and for two weeks.

The sale is August 1-15 at https://www.glabooksale.com/

There is a preview party July 31 where you can pay $30 to get a sneak peek and order books ahead of others.

Books will be sold in collections between 5 and 8 books written by the same author or in the same category.

Executive Director of GLA John Jaraczewski Said books are cleaned each year, as they come in.

Pickup for the books will be at the back entrance of Mcalister Square one business day after you place your order.

You can also buy a T-Shirt