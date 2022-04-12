GREEENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Fuyao Glass America Inc. will bring 121 jobs to the region as it expands its operations in Greenville County, the venture of China-based Fuyao Group announced on Tuesday.

The company is using a $34.5 million investment to expand its manufacturing in the county.

Fuyao Group manufactures 4 million glass car sets in the U.S. every year.

“We are excited to expand our manufacturing footprint in Greenville County and the Upstate, a key region for the automotive industry,” Fuyao Glass America Inc. President Zuogui Xie stated. “This expansion will strengthen our relationship with our customers and accommodate increased demand of our products.”

Located at 110 Milacron Drive in Fountain Inn, Fuyao Glass America Inc.’s expansion includes additional assembly operations that will install parts to auto glass including sensors, antennas and more, the company stated in a news release.

“When a global leader like Fuyao Glass America Inc. expands in our state, it shows the world that our approach to creating a competitive business environment is working for our companies,” Governor Henry McMaster added. “We congratulate Fuyao Glass America Inc. on this expansion and are looking forward to many years of growth and success.”

In January 2019, Fuyao North America initially announced it would be establishing a new 182,000-square-foot processing center with light production capabilities at the Fountain Inn location. The company’s $16.1 million initial investment was projected to create 70 new jobs at the time.