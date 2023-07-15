SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- The pandemic caused a lot of hardship for everyone, even forcing some businesses to close.

In 2016 Toray Industries opened up a manufacturing plant in Spartanburg, “They produce the carbon fiber that goes onto (Boeing airplanes),” Vice Chairman of Spartanburg City Council and Chair of the Economic Development Committee of Spartanburg, David Britt said.

They also produced good-paying jobs, “the pay packages are second to none, they pay incredible wages and have incredible benefits.”

And business was smooth sailing until 2020, “Toray was doing great, I mean they have bought the equipment, made millions and millions of dollars going into the plant,” Britt added. “And then what happens in March of 2020, the pandemic hits and the industry that was most impacted– I know the hotel industry was impacted, but the airline industry was just decimated in a matter of a couple weeks.”

So, they halted production in Spartanburg.

“They probably had 150 associates at the time, but it went down to 25 just to keep the equipment moving because they had hopes the pandemic wouldn’t last forever.”

That hope came true, “the president of the company sent me a letter; I want to let you know we’re coming. We’ve diversified our operations and our product, and we are reinvesting we are going to hire more people and were going to get the plant rolling.”

With 350 new full-time jobs and that re-investment? Is to the tune of 600 million dollars.

“So, that was great news it’s great that they are back but now knowing they are not only back producing they’re expanding they have 400 acres at that site so they told me they have lots of room to grow,” Britt said.

And what happens in Spartanburg, doesn’t just stay here.

“The success that Spartanburg County has impacted the other 45 counties every day, our neighbors toward our southwest I guess had their second-best economic development year in history, $475 million invested last year we had 4 billion, and again that sets the tone.”