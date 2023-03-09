GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – More than 500 people are expected to attend a rally on Greenville’s house and mental health crisis Thursday evening.

The event was organized by a group called Goal. It is set for 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Springfield Baptist Church.

During the event, you will hear testimonies from people affected by those issues.

This event is ahead of the Nehemiah Action that will be held on March 28.

More than 1,200 people are expected for that event to hear about solutions to the house and methal health issues from local officials.