PACOLET, S.C. (WSPA) – The Lighthouse Fish Camp will remain open only after what the owner described as God sending him help.

Leland McKelvey opened the Lighthouse Fish Camp located in Pacolet on February 1, 1977.

For 45 years, McKelvey has fed people from all over Spartanburg County.

However, since the COVID-19 pandemic, McKelvey has struggled keeping help in the restaurant.

He said just on Saturday the staff was four people short.

“Can’t find help… that’s my problem”, McKelvey said.

McKelvey said that was the last straw for him, so he put up a sign saying after 45 years, he was retiring and the business was up for sale.

Within 10 minutes of putting the sign up, McKelvey had a knock on his front door from a man named Moe.

McKelvey said “God sent me a message” through Moe.

Moe told McKelvey that he would help him out if he would keep the Lighthouse Fish Camp open.

While thinking about Moe’s proposal, McKelvey saw the impact the Lighthouse Fish Camp made on the community through Facebook comments.

On Sunday, he learned that another fish camp in the area caught fire. While reading Facebook comments on how that fish camp impacted the Cowpens community, he realized the Lighthouse Fish Camp impacted the Pacolet community.

So while the last day for the Lighthouse Fish Camp was set for April 2, McKelvey plans to stay open for a couple of months with the help of Moe.