GREENVILLE, S.C – A golf course in Greenville is under contract to become a multi-family home development.

The owner of Legacy Pines posted on Facebook that the 245-acre golf course is under contract for purchase from a multi-family developer.

Legacy Pines released the following statement:

As times change with the economy along with aggressive inflation, we have been forced to explore alternative options for the property. Legacy Pines is currently under contract for purchase from a multi family home developer. The future of Legacy Pines GC is uncertain and we will keep you updated as things unfold. We are asking for your continued support and we look forward to continue and serve you as we take this one day at time. Legacy Pines Ownership and Staff

As the golf course comes to an end, the owners thanked their customers for making them “one of the most patronized golf courses in the Upstate.”