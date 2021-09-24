Golf enthusiasts can sign up to play in The Links at Fluor Field

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Golf enthusiasts can hone their craft this weekend at Fluor Field. The stadium that the Greenville Drive normally plays in will host The Links at Fluor Field on Sept. 24 and 25.

The event will benefit First Tee of the Upstate, a non-profit organization that helps make golf more affordable and accessible for children. The organization uses golf to teach children core values, such as honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility and more.

Each tee time comes with perks, such as food and drinks! Participants will also have a chance to win more than $500 in prizes.

Sign up to play in this weekend’s event here.