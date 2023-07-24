SPARTANBURG, S.C. – Cops for a Cure annual golf tournament is in full swing, but the score isn’t on the forefront of the players minds, the cause is.

A blue sky, a calm breeze and a field of green, ask any golfer, and they’ll tell you, it’s a good day for golf.

“We’re definitely having fun, but we got some really good players out here, so they’ll turn in some low scores,” Brad Newton, with Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, said.

This tournament goes deeper than what the score cards say.

“With the passing of Deputy Aldridge last year, what we did was renamed our golf tournament to the Austin Aldridge Memorial Tournament,” Philip Wilkie, with the Spartanburg Sheriff’s Office, said.

“We felt it was a good way to keep his name in the forefront of our community, so that he is not forgotten, he just had a daughter that was born so we want her to know and we want his family to know that he is loved that he is missed and that his name will live on,” Newton added.

Aldridge’s name is also helping to pay it forward in another way.

“This year we were able to actually be able to give away 4 scholarships to four rising college freshmen,” Wilkie said. “We are doing that for families of deputies of Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, that all have kids that are rising college freshmen.”

Newton said that wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community.

“Each year we have been fortunate enough to sell out our event, this year like I say we got 31 teams 124 participants,” he said. “It’s always humbling at the amount of support that we do have; we have several people who we had to turn away that want to be a part of the event which is always a good problem to have but it’s always nice to have and to know that we got the support of the community even in tough times like these.”