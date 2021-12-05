‘Good Night Lights’ event spreads cheer to kids at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Community members gathered on Sunday to put on a lighting display outside of the children’s hospital in Greenville, sending well wishes and holiday cheer.

People showed up outside of the Prisma Health Children’s Hospital and shined flashlights or car headlights outside of the hospital, lighting up the windows as the children answered back with flashlights of their own.

Some participants even decorated their cars to spread the holiday spirit.

“It’s an incredible event where the community comes out and says to the children upstairs, ‘we know you’re there [and] we know you and your families are going through an incredible health journey, and we want you to know we care,'” said Doctor Robin LaCroix, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Prisma Health.

The same event was also held at the children’s hospital in Columbia, South Carolina on Sunday, featuring local first responders.

Community members can also provide support through the Spirit of Giving campaign. To learn more, click here.

