GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Goodwill is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a new community mural at one of its Greenville County locations.

The new mural will be located at the Kaywood Road Sotre.

Organizers told 7NEWS the mural is a way to represent a thriving community that worked together to spread ‘goodwill’.

“We wanted to be able to give people something that’s visually appealing, and tell them a little bit more about the mission of Goodwill,” Patrick Michaels Spokesperson for Goodwill said. “People know us because they drop stuff off, maybe they’ve shopped in our stores. Those are great reasons to know Goodwill, but the real reason Goodwill exists is to help people who have a barrier.”

The mural was designed by Greenville Artist Adam Schrimmer and made possible through a partnership with Greenville County Schools.