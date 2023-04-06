Google announced on Thursday a $150,000 grant to South Carolina 4-H to help promote computer science education in Greenville.

The grant was announced during a youth coding event at Berea Middle School, during which students learned basic coding skills and heard from Rep. William Timmons, of Greenville.

“South Carolina and the Upstate have seen a growing demand for computer science jobs, making it essential that we provide access and encouragement for K-12 students to pursue this important field,” said Timmons. “I am thrilled to see that Google has partnered with 4-H to provide greater access to computer science education in our state, setting these students up for growth and giving them the tools they need to succeed.”

According to Code.org, 96% of South Carolina high school students attend a school that offers foundational computer science, yet only 26% of students are enrolled in a computer science course.

In 2022, South Carolina averaged 6,349 open computing jobs each month, with an average salary of $77,383, yet the state had only 806 graduates in computer science in 2019.

Thursday’s grant aims to help promote computer science education through CLOVER by 4-H, an e-learning platform managed by the Clemson University Cooperative Extension’s 4-H program.

The new funding, Google said, would increase the reach of the CS Career Pathway Program for students from 57,000 students to around 70,000 students.

“By creating opportunities for all young people regardless of circumstance, Clemson Extension and 4-H play a vital role in preparing today’s youth for the careers of tomorrow,” said Ashley Burns, 4-H Youth Development Program Team Director, Clemson University Cooperative Extension. “Google.org’s investment in the 4-H CS Pathway Program has greatly increased our capacity to deliver high-impact CS programming across the state, setting students on a trajectory to unlock their potential and thrive.”