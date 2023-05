Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a political roundtable, Friday, May 19, 2023, in Bedford, N.H. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor and President Candidate Ron DeSantis will speak in Greenville on June 2.

This event followed Gov. DeSantis’s announcement of his bid for the presidency on Wednesday through Twitter.

He will speak about the “Great American Comeback” at the Greenville Convention Center on Exposition Drive from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are required for the free event. Click here to reserve your ticket.