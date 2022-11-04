GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign’s statewide tour this week.
Several dozen voters turned out for the event, which was held in Uptown Greenwood. The event had originally been scheduled for Fat Daddy’s BBQ, but was moved because the location was too close to a polling location.
Speeches by state and local lawmakers centered around South Carolina’s economic success. Politicians then urged voters to go to the polls to vote against Democratic candidates.
The trip to Greenwood comes after Democrat Joe Cunningham visited Greenville Thursday.
The McMaster campaign is scheduled to visit the following locations in the coming days:
Sunday, November 6
12:30 PM: Spartanburg
McMaster-Evette Ice Cream Social
The Beacon
255 John B White Sr. Boulevard, Spartanburg, S.C.
Monday, November 7
8:30 AM: Seneca
McMaster-Evette Breakfast
Seneca Family Restaurant
515 By Pass 123, Seneca, S.C.
12:00 PM: Greenville
McMaster-Evette Rally
Stax Omega Diner
1704 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, S.C.
Democrat Joe Cunningham’s Campaign is scheduled to visit the following locations in the coming days:
Saturday, November 5
Columbia
Sunday, November 6
Rock Hill