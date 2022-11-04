GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette stumped in Greenwood Friday afternoon, one of several stops along the campaign’s statewide tour this week.

Several dozen voters turned out for the event, which was held in Uptown Greenwood. The event had originally been scheduled for Fat Daddy’s BBQ, but was moved because the location was too close to a polling location.

Speeches by state and local lawmakers centered around South Carolina’s economic success. Politicians then urged voters to go to the polls to vote against Democratic candidates.

The trip to Greenwood comes after Democrat Joe Cunningham visited Greenville Thursday.

The McMaster campaign is scheduled to visit the following locations in the coming days:

Sunday, November 6

12:30 PM: Spartanburg

McMaster-Evette Ice Cream Social

The Beacon

255 John B White Sr. Boulevard, Spartanburg, S.C.

Monday, November 7

8:30 AM: Seneca

McMaster-Evette Breakfast

Seneca Family Restaurant

515 By Pass 123, Seneca, S.C.

12:00 PM: Greenville

McMaster-Evette Rally

Stax Omega Diner

1704 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, S.C.

Democrat Joe Cunningham’s Campaign is scheduled to visit the following locations in the coming days:

Saturday, November 5

Columbia

Sunday, November 6

Rock Hill