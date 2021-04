CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVESTREAM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster an Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette will visit Meeting Street Academy in Spartanburg on Monday.

While visiting the school, the governor is expected to hold a ceremonial bill signing of H.3589 Schools of Innovation.

The event is expected to begin at 10 a.m.

7 News plans to livestream the event.