SPARTANBURG, S.C (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster will be in the Upstate on Tuesday to discuss the Battle of Cowpens and South Carolina’s important role in the Revolutionary War.

Gov. McMaster will serve as the keynote speaker at Wofford College’s discussion titled “The American Revolutionary War was Won in South Carolina!”

Wofford College’s Hipp Center for National Security and Foreign Policy is hosting the discussion and will also feature historians, The National Park Service and the American Battlefield Trust.

Living history presenters will perform on the front lawn of the Jerome Johnson Richardson Theatre on Wofford College’s campus at 5 p.m.

The discussion will follow the performance and start at 6 p.m. inside the Jerome Johnson Richardson Theatre.