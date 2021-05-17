WATCH: Gov. McMaster, Rep. Nutt tour Siemens in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster and State Representative Roger Nutt will attend a ribbon cutting Monday morning at Siemens in Spartanburg.

Siemens is a global technology company that specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility, according to the company’s press release.

The manufacturing plant will be celebrating its recent $36 million expansion, which helped bring 180 new jobs to Spartanburg.

“Siemens is an important part of our South Carolina community and their growth is a reason to celebrate. We congratulate them on their latest expansion and look forward to their continued success,” Gov. McMaster said.

“Siemens’ critical infrastructure technologies, manufactured by the skilled workforce here in Spartanburg, are supporting the industries that form the backbone of America’s economy. As this economy rebounds, and the need for innovative infrastructure grows, our expanded Spartanburg facility will play a vital role in ensuring our customers and America’s supply chain remains strong — just as it has throughout the pandemic,” Siemens U.S. President & CEO Barbara Humpton said.

The event will kick off at 11 a.m. Gov. McMaster is expected to speak at the event.