WATCH: Gov. McMaster, Sen. Kimbrell to attend grand opening of Northside Clinic in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster and Senator Josh Kimbrell will join South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control and Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) officials for the grand opening of the Northside Clinic in Spartanburg.

The Northside Clinic will house a new COVID-19 vaccination clinic, according to a press release.

The clinic will be open Monday-Friday from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., and will give COVID-19 vaccines by appointment.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. 7 News plans to livestream the event.