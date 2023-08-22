GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster (R) visited a Rotary club in Greenville on Tuesday to speak on multiple topics.

Gov. McMaster touched on the tourism, automotive, and aerospace industries as what he describes as “booming.”

“Businesses that come here from around the world are infatuated with our people the way they behave and dependability, their patriotism. It’s our job to be sure they’re all educated and trained for this great future coming our way,” said McMaster.

The Governor also spoke on indictments involving former President Donald Trump along with upcoming debates regarding the Republican primary.

“As a former United States attorney and former Attorney General and a lawyer for 43 years. I don’t see any substance in any of those indictments. I think they have ulterior motives. I don’t know what sort of ambitions are fueling those things but I think it’s a bad day for the country to see such indictments. I see no substance. I don’t think any of them will stand the test in court. It may have to go to the supreme court,” said McMaster.

The Governor ended his time speaking by asking parents and community members to guard children from the dangers of the internet.

Gov. McMaster spoke at the Rotary Club of Greenville, The Westin Poinsett at noon.

