ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster will visit Electrolux Manufacturing Facility in Anderson on Tuesday afternoon.

Governor McMaster will tour the new 800,000 square-foot manufacturing facility, located at 101 Masters Boulevard, according to the press release.

He plans to tour the facility at 3:40 p.m.

During the governor’s visit, Electrolux will announce a substantial gift to Anderson University.