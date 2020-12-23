Gov. Roy Cooper grants Santa an exemption from the Modified Stay at Home Order

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Source: Office of Governor Roy Cooper)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday that Santa Claus will be exempt from the Modified Stay at Home Order.

“It’s important that we all follow the Modified Stay At Home order this year to be home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., but after being assured of his safety measures, Santa will receive a special exemption to carry out his job on Christmas Eve,” said Governor Cooper. “Santa will wear a mask to protect the families in our state, so make sure you do your part and wear a mask, too.”

Cooper said the elves were able to make a special, extra-large mask to fit over Santa’s beard.

The Governor wanted to remind everyone to continue to practice the three Ws: wear a mask, wash your hand and wait six feet apart.

