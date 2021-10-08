Governor McMaster tours Upstate manufacturing plant Friday, says there’s a strong need for workers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Governor Henry McMaster made his way to the Upstate on Friday to tour the Kyocera AVX plant and address members at the Rotary Club of Greenville.

During his tour, Governor McMaster answered several questions regarding the state’s position on COVID-19, education, and jobs. When asked if he would do any of it differently if given a second go-around, he said he stands by his decisions.

Governor McMaster said right now there’s a need for workers in South Carolina, especially at places like manufacturing plants.

“The Department of Commerce, the Department of Employment and Workforce is encouraging interviews,” said Gov. McMaster. “We removed unemployment for those who have refused to work when offered a job or who are not seeking employment. It’s time to go back to work because our state is getting ready for great growth in the next ten years or so and we are encouraging that and spending these federal funds that are coming in— in a way that will support that kind of great growth.”

He added there are many routes for training available, like at technical colleges.

“We have one of the best technical college systems in the country with lots of room for growth,” said President and CEO of the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance, Sara Hazzard. “The average wage of a manufacturing job in South Carolina is 33-percent higher than the average South Carolina wage, so there are phenomenal career opportunities for South Carolinians to pursue manufacturing careers.”

Governor McMaster said in regard to Covid, a lot of people for various reasons in the state have made their stance clear on not getting the vaccine. He said it’s a decision people have to make for themselves.

“But what I would say to people is that in South Carolina we have an ample supply,” Gov. McMaster said. “You can get a vaccination almost anywhere. They’re available. There’s no waiting. There’s no cost. If you want to get a vaccination, Peggy and I have been vaccinated, and if you want one now’s a good time to do it.”

He said there are also some alternative therapies now available around the state to help people recover who do not want to get vaccinated.

When asked if he would do anything different when handling the pandemic, he said he thinks the state chartered the right course.

“We had a group of people from around the state, we called it Accelerate SC and they were from all the different walks of life,” Gov. McMaster said. “We had educators, we had lawyers, doctors, business people, academics, law enforcement, military, and we charted a course to where we did what was necessary but not more than what was necessary.”

He said as a result of that, South Carolina didn’t have to close down like other states and is now in a better position.

“As a result of that our businesses did not go out of business as they did in other places,” Gov. McMaster said. “So I think if looking at the big picture, I think we’ve chartered the right course.”

He added that his administration is continuing to get information, insight, and advice from all sources in order to determine the right thing to do to keep South Carolinians safe, happy, and prosperous.