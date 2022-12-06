PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens city council member has been suspended from office by South Carolina’s governor following his arrest and indictment.

75-year-old Donald Edward McKinney was charged in October with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to the arrest warrant, McKinney groped and performed oral sex on a teenager in May of this year.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division began investigating at the request of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

According to an executive order from Governor Henry McMaster, McKinney was indicted by a Pickens County grand jury Tuesday.

McKinney will remain suspended until he is either acquitted or convicted or a successor is elected, according to the order.