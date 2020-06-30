Live Now
GPD completes investigation into incident at Tanner’s Big Orange

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to release their findings following an investigation into an incident that happened a couple weeks ago at Tanner’s Big Orange.

Police officials have been investigating after a man drove his SUV into the Tanner’s Big Orange parking lot where people were protesting. Some protesters told 7 News the driver intentionally swerved at them.

The police department will release their findings at 1 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.

