GPD completes investigation into incident at Tanner’s Big Orange

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to release their findings following an investigation into an incident that happened a couple weeks ago at Tanner’s Big Orange.

Police officials have been investigating after a man drove his SUV into the Tanner’s Big Orange parking lot where people were protesting. Some protesters told 7 News the driver intentionally swerved at them.

The police department will release their findings at 1 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center.