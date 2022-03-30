LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette kicked off a statewide litter prevention campaign, called ‘Grab a Bag’ in Laurens County on Wednesday.

“I think we’re making great strides in the right direction,” said Courtney Stonell, with Keep Laurens County Beautiful.

Organizers said the goal is to encourage people to take pride in their communities while picking up trash and litter. On Wednesday, volunteers picked up litter across the county.

“We want to be good stewards of the planet,” said Evette. “God gave it to us; we should leave it better for the next generation.”

Evette also helped pick up the area too. She said litter can have big impacts on the environment and economy.

“There have been times companies have come here and seen trash along the roads and have turned around and left,” said Evette.

She said as state leaders work to grow South Carolina, people should care about their communities.

“If everybody just took ownership of what they do and cleaned up in their little piece of the world, we wouldn’t have a trash problem, we wouldn’t have a litter problem,” said Evette.

She also believes education, especially for kids, can help prevent litter.

“I think the more people see everybody chipping in and doing it, the more they want to be a part of that, so let’s be good examples,” said Evette.

Organizers said clean-up events and campaigns like ‘Grab a Bag’ make a difference and set the standard.

“People are less likely to litter if an area is already cleaned up,” said Stonell. “Let’s be proud of where we’re from and let’s keep it clean, so everybody wants to come visit it.”

The campaign runs through Saturday. SCDOT leaders said people can leave collected trash in bags on the side of state roads and crews will collect them.

Duke Energy also awarded $100,000 to Palmetto Pride to support events and ‘Keep South Carolina Beautiful’ affiliate communities.