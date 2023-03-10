Leaders representing South Carolina say their thoughts on the Mexican cartel’s apology letter are clear.

“I would like to work with Mexico to stop the poisoning of America, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said. “This drug cartel, I find what they did offensive. If you really want to change your behavior toward America, not just stop killing Americans, stop poisoning Americans. “

Graham believes America’s response to the cartel is inadequate, calling the letter ‘offensive’. He also addressed Americans dying every day from fentanyl overdoses. Graham referred to Mexico as a Country of narcoterrorism that is poisoning America. He has called on the President of Mexico to help.

“70,000 Americans died last year alone from fentanyl poisoning coming from Mexico,” Senator Graham said. “The drug cartel who wrote that note makes hundreds of millions of dollars a year sending drugs into America laced with fentanyl killing Americans.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says the Mexican drug cartels have become stronger; he says due to the border being ‘wide open’ blaming the Biden Administration. He adds the Americans taken hostage and killed in Mexico calls for America to take action.

“A cartel, it is an illegal drug business,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said. “They kill people, they assassinate people, some even say they have the government of Mexico as a hostage just as they have taken others hostage including some people tragically here from South Carolina. We have got to fight those people.”

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster say they want to see change as they believe drug cartels in Mexico have been terrorizing Americans for decades.