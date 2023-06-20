ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Grammy award-winner and international superstar Pitbull is coming to the Upstate.

The education advocate and entrepreneur will perform some of his biggest hits, including “Give Me Everything” and “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” at the Anderson Sports and Entertainment Center’s William A. Floyd Amphitheater on September 8.

Gates open to the outdoor venue at 5 p.m. to give concertgoers time to enjoy authentic Latin food and drinks from local vendors.

The show is general admission and standing room only. To learn more about the venue’s bag policy, click here.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, June 23.