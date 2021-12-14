Grand Carousel now open in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — The Grand Carousel, a new attraction that’s really spinning up the holiday spirit on Morgan Square in downtown Spartanburg, is now open for people of all ages.

On Tuesday morning students from Mcarthy Teszler School and local seniors were invited to be the first riders.

The carousel is taking the place of the annual ‘Skating on the Square’ attraction that was cancelled this year due to supply chain issues.

The city expects the carousel to be just as fulfilling as ice skating.

“This carousel has brought a brand new dimension to downtown Spartanburg. Everywhere you look people have ice skating rinks but do they have carousels? No. Especially not Christmas carousels! That’s why we’re just so excited to bring it here,” Aundi Hunter, special events manager for the City of Spartanburg, said.

The carousel will remain open until January 1st.

For more information about the carousel, or other holiday events happening in Spartanburg, view the city’s website.