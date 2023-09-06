SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- You can now apply for “mini-grants” to help beautify parts of Spartanburg County.

The grants are made possible by Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful. They can be used for many things like neighborhood signs, medians, playgrounds and much more.

The “mini-grants” max out at $2,500 and the main goal is to simply make your community more beautiful.

They are intended to remove any financial barrier for projects that you may not have gotten around to.

The only requirements are that you have to be a resident of Spartanburg County and the funds have to be used within six months of receiving them.

Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful is open-minded about how the funds can be used as long as it helps improve your community.

For example, SC for the Deaf and the Blind used funds last year for landscaping and the Converse Heights Neighborhood received grant money for the Connecticut Ave and Woodburn Road entrance sign.

Other ways people can use them are art projects, tree trimming or native and tree planting.

Keep OneSpartanburg Beautiful is accepting applications until the end of September and funds will be awarded in November 2023.

Applications can be found HERE.