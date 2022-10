GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A grass fire destroyed a building near the border between North Carolina and South Carolina.

The fire broke out along Ridge Road just off of U.S. 176 between Landrum and Tryon.

Multiple fire departments responded to the fire.

Video from the scene shows firefighters working to put out the last of the flames from the wreckage of the building.

The fire also burned a large area of grass near the building.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.