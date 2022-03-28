BRYSON CITY, NC (WSPA) – A wildfire in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Swain County is now 40 percent contained.

According to the National Park Service, the Thomas Divide Complex Fire has now burned around 950 acres near the southern boundary of the park.

Map showing the extent of the Thomas Divide Complex fire in Swain Co., N.C., March 28, 2022 (From: National Park Service)

The complex includes two separate wildfires, the Stone Pile Fire and the Cooper Creek Fire.

Around 39 percent of the fire is located inside national park boundaries just northeast of Bryson City.

Park officials said reduced wind speeds Monday allowed air support to resume after being shut down Sunday due to high winds.

No buildings have been destroyed in the fire.

Several campsites and trails are closed due to the fire:

Backcountry campsites 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, and 60

Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trails from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road

Pole Road Creek, Indian Creek, Stone Pile Gap, Deep Creek Horse Bypass, Juney Whank Falls, Deeplow, Fork Ridge, Sunkota Ridge, Martins Gap, Indian Creek Motor Nature, Mingus Creek, Newton Bald, Kanati Fork, and Loop trails.

Toms Branch Road is also closed near Deep Creek, according to the National Park Service.

Officials said there are around 70 personnel from the National Park Service, NC Forest Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bryson City Fire Department, Swain County Emergency Services, and Jackson County Emergency Management fighting the wildfire.