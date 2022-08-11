(From: U.S. Department of Transportation)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenlink will receive more than $5.8 million to improve bus stop infrastructure in Greenville as part of a federal grant program.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the grant Thursday as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program.

The grant money will help the Greenville Transit Authority install shelters with push button lighting and benches at 336 bus stops.

Greenlink’s project is one of 166 projects around the country which will receive a total of more than $2.2 billion in grant money.

The DOT said the project will increase transportation equity by “expanding options for transit-dependent users and all users of the Greenlink service.”

The project is also expected to improve safety by using push button solar-powered lighting at the bus shelters.

The Greenlink project was one of only two in South Carolina to receive money from the RAISE program.

A two-mile shared use pathway in Charleston was awarded $7 million.