Greenlink to switch from paper punch passes to electronic TouchPass

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenlink announced it will switch from the 20-ride punch passes to an electronic form of ticketing.

Beginning July 1, customers will be able to purchase and use the electric 20-ride pass through TouchPass. Customers will be able to pay their bus fair using a reloadable smart card or smartphone app. Cash can be loaded to the electronic passes at the Greenlink Transit Center.

“TouchPass allows a touch-free form of payment, which is cleaner and safer for everyone,” Greenlink’s Director of Public Transportation James Keel said.

According to the news release, the electronic system will help customers qualify for fare capping. Under the capping policy, the monthly cap will be $50. Once customers spend $50 on transit within a month, the rest of their trips will be free.

Greenlink said the electronic ticketing will help customers save money by keeping their balances if they lose their cards.

“Additionally, because there is no record of how many punches a customer has used, if they lose the paper punch pass, Greenlink is unable to reimburse their purchase,” Keel said. “A benefit of the TouchPass system is that customers who lose their TouchPass card can freeze their accounts and then transfer their account balances to a new card.”

Customers can download the TouchPass app by searching for “TouchPass Transit” through their phones app store. Balances can be loaded by visiting the TouchPass website.