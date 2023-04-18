GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Organizations across Greenville said the number of people experiencing homelessness in the community has been growing.

But those organizations, along with numerous agencies, said they are working together to find viable solutions.

“We are going out and making contact with these people and we are providing them with resources if they need shelter, clothing or food and trying to give them the help they need to get out of those situations,” said Ryan Flood, public information officer for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are discouraging people from giving cash to those soliciting for money. Instead, they are encouraging the community to donate to local organizations that can provide more resources.

The city and United Housing Connections said they have partnered on a program called “Keep Your Change to Be The Change.”

“It is education as much as it is anything in saying friends when we provide funding or money, or resources, tents those kinds of things to folks experiencing homelessness we believe we are helping, and I understand that thought but honestly what we are doing is creating a scenario that suspends people in homelessness.” Lorain Crowl, CEO of United Housing Connections, said.

Greenville resident “Redd” Martin said he experienced homelessness, depression, and addiction for 18 years. He said it was the help of his wife and community organizations that got him off the street.

He and his wife Cassandra now run an organization called “Sunday Dinner With a Twist,” hoping to help others who are struggling.

“These are our friends and family,” Martin said. “We are just trying to keep them safe. The one thing that is needed most is for people to come together and find a solution and stop bickering on whose fault it is.”

The city of Greenville said homelessness is a community concern one they are working diligently to alleviate.

