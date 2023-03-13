GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The city of Greenville announced plans Monday to sell the current city hall building for redevelopment.

Greenville City Council gave approval for the city manager to enter into an agreement to sell the building at 206 South Main Street to M. Peters Group for $12.5 million and purchase the bottom two floors of the Bowater building on Camperdown Way, according to the city’s announcement.

“The City of Greenville has made a multi-year commitment to upgrade facilities so we can provide better service to our citizens,” said Mayor Knox White in a statement.

“We have rebuilt fire stations at Augusta Road and Verdae Boulevard, constructed a state-of-the-art Public Works facility on Fairforest Way and are remodeling a building at the corner of Halton and Mall Connect Road to serve as a new police station, municipal court, fire administration and one-stop service center for business licenses and building permits,” White continued. “Now, it’s time to modernize City Hall.”

Photo of 55 Camperdown Way with rendering of “City Hall” sign. (From: City of Greenville)

The redevelopment of the current city hall building would extensive interior renovations, a new façade, and an additional six floors of condo space, according to plans shared by the city.

Construction would take around one year and would cost $14.3 million to renovate two floors of the Camperdown Way building for city offices.

The city said they reserved the right to keep ownership of the first five floors of 206 South Main Street if they cannot finalize a deal for the Camperdown Way building. In that case, the city said construction would take around three years at a cost of nearly $16 million.

In both plans, city council chambers would be moved to the first floor.

The Mayor’s Office, City Manager’s Office, City Attorney, Economic Development, Communications & Engagement, and Parks, Recreation & Tourism departments will stay in downtown while all other city departments will move to a renovated building on Halton Road, the city announced.