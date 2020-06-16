Greenville Area Development Corporation holds virtual meeting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Area Development Corporation held their 2020 GADC Virtual Annual Meeting Tuesday at 10 a.m.

The GADC team was joined by Greenville County officials and special guests during the meeting. Additionally, a ‘significant economic development’ is expected.

South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette, Sen. Lindsey Graham, Sen. Tim Scott, Rep. William Timmons, South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt, Greenville County Council Members and more made comments during the meeting.