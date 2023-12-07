GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenville bar found in violation of several city requirements is closed.

Days after a shooting killed 38-year-old Keyon Devon Deshawn Robinson at Red@28th on Pendleton Street, a city spokesperson said inspectors were called out to the bar. They later cited zoning and occupancy violations and revoked an important permit.

On Thursday, two bright signs could be seen on the front door of the bar alongside a ‘C’ food grade rating. The signs are violations that were posted this month at Red@28th.

According to Greenville Code Enforcement, the business had its Conditional Use Zoning Permit revoked.

In a statement, a city spokesperson said, “City inspectors found evidence that Red@28 was in violation of its conditional use zoning permit. Both that permit and its Certificate of Occupancy permit were revoked on December 1.”

The section of the code violated by Red’s was given for its failure to comply with any terms, conditions, or limitations agreed on by city officials, according to Greenville code enforcement.

The business is located in an up and coming area of the city.

“The village of West Greenville is a great area. It’s a very creative space with lots of up and coming businesses,” said Julian Loue, Owner, Rise Bakery.

Nearby business owners like Loue, said Red’s is a popular spot at night. He told 7NEWS the area, at times, is overcrowded.

“Sometimes our bakers will be coming in at midnight, 2 a.m., right around the time the club is really busy or just closing and there have definitely been times where we couldn’t get through the parking lot. There were cars in the street everywhere and people all over the place acting rowdily,” said Loue.

The occupancy violations are a big reason why the city said Red’s doors are now closed.

Despite the violations, Red@28th has an opportunity to appeal the decision to the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals. A city spokesperson said they have 10 days to do so.

Greenville Police said they responded to more than a dozen calls to the location in the past year, eight calls of which have occurred since September.

The most recent call was for the deadly shooting in late November. Police said two people have since been arrested.

7NEWS attempted to reach out to the owners of Red@28th for comment and has not heard back.